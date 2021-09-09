Play video

Video from the scene in Hengrove Way

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an armed incident at a petrol station in Bristol.

The man, aged in his 50s, was detained after entering the garage in Hengrove Way armed with a knife.

Staff inside managed to lock themselves in a safe room while armed police and negotiators moved in.

A man in his 20s suffered knife wounds and has since been taken to hospital. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Police said the man was armed with a knife when he entered the petrol station.

In an update, Avon and Somerset Police confirmed “distraction devices” were used and a “baton round” to apprehend the suspect.

The man is currently being held in police custody and will be assessed by health professionals, the force added.

“These were minimal force options and presented the least risk to the public, the suspect and officers in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion,” the force said in a statement.

The 999 call came in at 7.36am on Thursday 9 September and officers attended by 7.41am, when the road was closed as a precaution. Avon and Somerset Police

“One person had left the scene and made their way to hospital with knife wounds. He is a man in his 20s who is being treated for injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

“Investigations continue and neighbourhood officers are patrolling the area to reassure the community.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221208981.