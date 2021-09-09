Cornwall no longer Covid capital of the UK as cases drop

Cornwall is no longer the Covid capital of the UK, according to the latest figures.

Just two weeks ago, the county had England’s highest infection rate, with Newquay among the worst-affected areas.

But now, based on the latest data available, Cornwall’s rates have dropped - with the county now ranking 50th out of 315 local authorities.

In the seven days to September 3, the case rate per 100,000 people dropped to 389 - which is down nearly 30%.

2240 Total Covid cases

389.2 Case rate per 100,000

Newquay East, the area which did have England’s highest infection rates, is now down at 287th in the table while rates in Newquay West have also dropped.

Newquay was among the worst-affected areas. Credit: PA

Rachel Wigglesworth, who is the director of public health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said it is “crucial” residents and tourists continue to take precautions.

“Get both jabs as soon as you can as this not only protects yourself but also diminishes the virus’s ability to spread,” she said.

“If you have Covid symptoms then isolate immediately and book a PCR test. If you have no symptoms, please continue to test twice a week with rapid Lateral Flow Tests which are available for free from pharmacies or can be delivered to your home.

We would also strongly advise people to do the things we already know help stop the spread of the virus. Rachel Wigglesworth

“That means wearing a face covering in crowded areas, indoors or on public transport, keeping your distance from other people where possible, and washing or sanitising your hands regularly.”

Cornwall's figures, by local authority, case rate per 100,000 and total cases:

Looe & Polperro

900.9

45

Bodmin West

825.2

66

Liskeard

666.1

39

Bodmin East

651.5

55

Redruth South

594

48

St Austell Central

591.2

60

Camborne South

585

43

Camborne West

573.9

40

Newquay East

561.9

56

Illogan & Portreath

561.7

40

Torpoint

537

28

St Neot & St Cleer

514.8

34

Falmouth North

496.8

39

Penzance North

494.9

41

Isles of Scilly

494.6

11

Roche & Goss Moor

494.1

39

Camborne East

490

42

Hayle

483

49

St Austell North & Carclaze

478.6

35

St Just & Land's End

464

26

St Ives & Halsetown

460

32

St Columb Minor & Porth

455.3

40

Penzance South & Newlyn

438.5

26

Grampound Road, St Newlyn East and Cubert

436.9

30

Saltash Town & Pillmere

422.3

30

Mid Saltash

419.9

23

Pool & Illogan Highway

415.1

36

St Columb Major & St Mawgan

411.1

47

Lanreath, Pelynt & Polraun

407.5

32

Marazion, St Erth & Gwinear Gwithian

405.3

39

St Breward, Tredethy & Lanivet

400.5

25

Truro East

399.4

34

Kingsand, Antony & Maryfield

395.3

25

Wadebridge

394.4

28

Redruth North

390.8

29

Perranporth & Goonhavern

387.4

23

Dobwalls, Addington & Menheniot

384.1

34

St Agnes & Mount Hawke

382.3

32

Shortlanesend, Chacewater & Carnon Downs

376.1

34

Falmouth West & South

366.1

30

Towednack, Lelant & Carbis Bay

360.4

22

Trebetherick & Whitecross

355.2

20

Crowan, Wendron & Stithians

354.7

30

Lostwithiel & Penwithick

353.9

39

Penryn

347.8

29

Penzance Quay

345.8

23

St Day & Lanner

344.5

21

Truro West

343.2

36

Par

323.5

23

Crackington & Tintagel

319.8

23

Ponsanooth, Mabe Burnthouse & Constantine

313.2

36

Probus & Roseland

312.1

25

Newquay West

310.7

23

Gunnislake & Calstock

309.8

20

Camelford & Tresmeer

303.4

22

West Penwith & St Buryan

300.9

20

St Austell East & Carlyon Bay

294

29

Bude & Stratton

281.2

30

Helston

279.6

34

Mevagissey & Polgooth

274

22

Padstow & St Issey

267

19

Tywardreath & Fowey

264.2

16

Callington & Pensilva

263.5

22

Poundstock & Kilkhampton

251.4

19

Saltash Latchbrook & St Stephens

251

14

Altarnun & Stoke Climsland

247.1

21

Porthleven, Breage & Praa Sands

245.3

17

Launceston

238.1

26

Falmouth East

228.6

16

Trewoon, Coombe & Foxhole

225.8

19

Truro South & Central

216.7

14

Mylor Bridge & Frogpool

210.6

13

The Lizard

197.3

19

St Germans & St Mellion

193.3