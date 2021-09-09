Cornwall no longer Covid capital of the UK as cases drop
Cornwall is no longer the Covid capital of the UK, according to the latest figures.
Just two weeks ago, the county had England’s highest infection rate, with Newquay among the worst-affected areas.
But now, based on the latest data available, Cornwall’s rates have dropped - with the county now ranking 50th out of 315 local authorities.
In the seven days to September 3, the case rate per 100,000 people dropped to 389 - which is down nearly 30%.
Newquay East, the area which did have England’s highest infection rates, is now down at 287th in the table while rates in Newquay West have also dropped.
Rachel Wigglesworth, who is the director of public health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said it is “crucial” residents and tourists continue to take precautions.
“Get both jabs as soon as you can as this not only protects yourself but also diminishes the virus’s ability to spread,” she said.
“If you have Covid symptoms then isolate immediately and book a PCR test. If you have no symptoms, please continue to test twice a week with rapid Lateral Flow Tests which are available for free from pharmacies or can be delivered to your home.
“That means wearing a face covering in crowded areas, indoors or on public transport, keeping your distance from other people where possible, and washing or sanitising your hands regularly.”
Cornwall's figures, by local authority, case rate per 100,000 and total cases:
Looe & Polperro
900.9
45
Bodmin West
825.2
66
Liskeard
666.1
39
Bodmin East
651.5
55
Redruth South
594
48
St Austell Central
591.2
60
Camborne South
585
43
Camborne West
573.9
40
Newquay East
561.9
56
Illogan & Portreath
561.7
40
Torpoint
537
28
St Neot & St Cleer
514.8
34
Falmouth North
496.8
39
Penzance North
494.9
41
Isles of Scilly
494.6
11
Roche & Goss Moor
494.1
39
Camborne East
490
42
Hayle
483
49
St Austell North & Carclaze
478.6
35
St Just & Land's End
464
26
St Ives & Halsetown
460
32
St Columb Minor & Porth
455.3
40
Penzance South & Newlyn
438.5
26
Grampound Road, St Newlyn East and Cubert
436.9
30
Saltash Town & Pillmere
422.3
30
Mid Saltash
419.9
23
Pool & Illogan Highway
415.1
36
St Columb Major & St Mawgan
411.1
47
Lanreath, Pelynt & Polraun
407.5
32
Marazion, St Erth & Gwinear Gwithian
405.3
39
St Breward, Tredethy & Lanivet
400.5
25
Truro East
399.4
34
Kingsand, Antony & Maryfield
395.3
25
Wadebridge
394.4
28
Redruth North
390.8
29
Perranporth & Goonhavern
387.4
23
Dobwalls, Addington & Menheniot
384.1
34
St Agnes & Mount Hawke
382.3
32
Shortlanesend, Chacewater & Carnon Downs
376.1
34
Falmouth West & South
366.1
30
Towednack, Lelant & Carbis Bay
360.4
22
Trebetherick & Whitecross
355.2
20
Crowan, Wendron & Stithians
354.7
30
Lostwithiel & Penwithick
353.9
39
Penryn
347.8
29
Penzance Quay
345.8
23
St Day & Lanner
344.5
21
Truro West
343.2
36
Par
323.5
23
Crackington & Tintagel
319.8
23
Ponsanooth, Mabe Burnthouse & Constantine
313.2
36
Probus & Roseland
312.1
25
Newquay West
310.7
23
Gunnislake & Calstock
309.8
20
Camelford & Tresmeer
303.4
22
West Penwith & St Buryan
300.9
20
St Austell East & Carlyon Bay
294
29
Bude & Stratton
281.2
30
Helston
279.6
34
Mevagissey & Polgooth
274
22
Padstow & St Issey
267
19
Tywardreath & Fowey
264.2
16
Callington & Pensilva
263.5
22
Poundstock & Kilkhampton
251.4
19
Saltash Latchbrook & St Stephens
251
14
Altarnun & Stoke Climsland
247.1
21
Porthleven, Breage & Praa Sands
245.3
17
Launceston
238.1
26
Falmouth East
228.6
16
Trewoon, Coombe & Foxhole
225.8
19
Truro South & Central
216.7
14
Mylor Bridge & Frogpool
210.6
13
The Lizard
197.3
19
St Germans & St Mellion
193.3