A man has been detained following an armed incident at a petrol station in south Bristol.

Armed officers and a negotiator were deployed after a man armed with a knife entered a garage in Hengrove Way.

At least one person was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening while staff members secured themselves in a safe room.

Nearby roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, which resulted in one man being detained.

Officers at the scene.

A cordon was established and people were told to stay away.

Emergency services pictured in Hengrove Way. Credit: Aaron Johnson / Facebook

“We have detained a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station on Hengrove Way this morning,” Avon and Somerset Police said.

“Investigations at the scene continue.”

The incident was first reported on the morning of Thursday 9 September.

Police said a man armed with a knife had entered the shop of the petrol station, which is located near a Morrisons store.

“Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers,” the force tweeted.

“One person has left the scene and gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.

“Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”