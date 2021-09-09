Hengrove Way: Man detained after armed incident at Morrisons petrol station in Bristol
A man has been detained following an armed incident at a petrol station in south Bristol.
Armed officers and a negotiator were deployed after a man armed with a knife entered a garage in Hengrove Way.
At least one person was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening while staff members secured themselves in a safe room.
Nearby roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, which resulted in one man being detained.
“We have detained a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station on Hengrove Way this morning,” Avon and Somerset Police said.
“Investigations at the scene continue.”
The incident was first reported on the morning of Thursday 9 September.
Police said a man armed with a knife had entered the shop of the petrol station, which is located near a Morrisons store.
“Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers,” the force tweeted.
“One person has left the scene and gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.
“Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”