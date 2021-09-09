Man shot in leg on Bristol construction site - police appeal

Police are investigating after a man was shot with an air rifle on a construction site in Bristol.

The 68-year-old was driving a JCB digger on the site in Knowle when he was shot in the leg.

The pellet became embedded in his calf and the man needed hospital treatment.

It happened just after 5pm on Monday 6 September at a site in the Inns Court Avenue area.

PC Andrew Leitch, of Avon and Somerset Police, described it as a “mindless and reckless act”.

“This is a concerning incident in which the victim was shot at while operating a mechanical digger,” PC Leitch said.

”It was a mindless and reckless act which could have had serious consequences. We’re appealing for anyone in the community with information to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about what happened, is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 5221206581.