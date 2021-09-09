The UK’s biggest celebration of street art, music, skating, and BMX has been cancelled again due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NASS festival was due to take place at the Bath and West Showground in Somerset from September 23 to 26.

But organisers have pulled the event saying the financial risk to go ahead is "too big".

Tickets will automatically be rolled over to Nass 2022, which is scheduled for July 7-10. People can also request refunds.

Despite some major festivals taking place this summer, such as Boardmasters and Reading and Leeds, organisers of NASS say the Government’s insurance scheme will not cover them if restrictions change.

“With growing rumours that guidelines for events could change, talk of a lockdown and vaccine passports now due to come in at some point this month instead of October, it’s simply too big of a risk for us to try and go ahead," a statement from organisers said.

“Despite our best efforts, and the incredible support we’ve had from our wider festival family including our artists, athletes, suppliers and partners, running NASS this year has become impossible.”

Organisers have asked people to keep hold of their ticket for next year. Credit: PA

They said the risk of no insurance cover from the Government is too big of a gamble and would "not only jeopardise the future of the show, but also put people’s livelihoods and jobs in danger".

The festival has been running since 2001 and is a celebration of street art, music and urban sport. It attracts the world’s best skateboarders and BMXers, as well as pioneers of all genres of music, including hip hop, grime and drum and bass.

Organisers said the "eight figure" financial hit they would take by having to cancel at the last minute would be too large a financial burden to bare after two years of not running the festival.

While refunds are available, organisers have asked people to keep hold of their tickets to support the event.