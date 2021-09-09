Police cars rammed by dangerous driver in South Gloucestershire

A dangerous driver rammed two police cars and a number of other vehicles before driving the wrong way on a roundabout in South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police have appealed for information following the chase on September 6.

A police helicopter was deployed but officers lost sight of the silver Seat Leon as it headed towards Keynsham on the ring road.

It is believed that another man was inside the vehicle.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Thankfully, we’ve not had reports of any vehicles being significantly damaged or anyone sustaining any significant injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, or who has any other information which could help us locate those inside the vehicle, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221206396."