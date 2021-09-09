Police have renewed their appeal to find a missing mum and her 10-year-old son from South Gloucestershire.

Kelly Jefferies, 42, and her 10-year-old son Knox have not been seen since July 28.

The pair left their home in Patchway and police - who are concerned for their welfare - believe they travelled north to an area near Manchester.

In a renewed appeal issued on September 7, Avon and Somerset Police said Ms Jefferies and her son could be anywhere in the country by now - or even living abroad.

Kelly and Knox’s welfare is our primary concern and we’re working extremely hard to locate them to check they are both ok. Detective Chief Inspector Kristina Windsor

“We understand Kelly may not want to be found but we can’t in good conscience stop looking for her and Knox when we’re worried about them," Detective Chief Inspector Windsor added.

“We’ve previously issued a photo of Kelly which shows her with her natural brown hair colour but we believe she may have recently changed her appearance.

“She’s previously dyed her hair blonde and so we’re releasing another picture of her today which was taken some years ago to show what she may look like now if she’s coloured her hair again.”

Kelly is described as white, 5ft 2ins, of slim build and has brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or her son Knox is asked to call 999, ask to be put through to Avon and Somerset Police and quote crime reference number 5221171972.