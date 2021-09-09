Race organisers have cancelled the Swindon half marathon just 11 days before the event was due to take place.

In a statement, organisers said there were not enough people signed up for the half marathon to justify its high running costs.

Higher costs brought on by the pandemic mean the event has been cancelled for asecond year in a row, as a spike in Covid-19 cases forced organisers’ hands last year.

An email was sent to entrants of the event to explain the cancellation.

It said: “Traffic management for our huge footprint across 13.1 miles of route throughout the town and private medical services to respond across the route to ensure as little impact as possible on local NHS services are both now not feasible for the event in the current climate.”

A low turnout for the event eventually sealed its fate this year, with organisers saying numbers were well below the threshold required to justify closing local roads.

It is not the first time the event has been cancelled due to costs. In 2016, the event was called off as organisers were unable to secure the funds to run the event safely and legally, falling £25,000 short despite crowd funding and sponsorship.

The current organisers took over the event in 2019 to save the half marathon as funds wereonce again threatening the event’s future due to high traffic management costs.

The race will now take place virtually and runners or walkers who take part will receive a souvenir 2021 race medal and a special virtual weekend T-shirt.

Entrants can use this year’s entry ticket to run the Swindon half in 2022 or for any other events put on by The Race Organiser group.

“The 2022 edition will go ahead, and we’ll be asking the Swindon running community to contribute to decisions on changes to ensure a brighter future for the town’s biggest running event,” organisers said.