Two jailed for Bristol riot offences

Two men have been sentenced for offences which took place during riots in Bristol in March.

A 45-year-old man has been jailed for three years and six months for taking part in the Bristol riots in March.

Shaun Davies from Totterdown was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 9 September having previously admitted an offence of riot.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police's major crime investigation team found footage of Davies during the incident.

In it, he could be seen grabbing a large metal fence and inciting others to help him to throw it at officers.

Dylon Dunne, aged 22, has also been sentenced for stealing police equipment during the incident outside the Bridewell Police Station as well as for a separate offence of possessing a Class B drug – cannabis.

Dunne, from Coalpit Heath, was given a four-month jail term.

Police investigations into the riots are ongoing.

During the hearing on Thursday 9 September, Judge James Patrick said the incident had been “very difficult” to police and a number of experienced officers had since made statements describing it as “utterly terrifying”.

When sentencing Davies he said: “The police are all public servants and human beings and what you did was to dehumanise them."

He added: “[The] consequence of [your] offending cannot be ignored.”

Judge Patrick also made clear to Davies his sentence had been reduced due the remorse he had shown and his guilty plea. Had he been convicted following a trial he would face a jail term of five years and three months.

Detective Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte said: “More than 100 people were involved in this despicable incident which brought shame on the city of Bristol.

“Shaun Davies was one of those who directly targeted police officers – threatening to cause them significant harm.

“While Dylon Dunne’s role was less significant, it’s clear he took pleasure in being part of the crowd that gathered outside the Bridewell, brazenly parading a stolen police hat as if it were some kind of trophy.”

Det Ch Supt Belafonte added: “We continue to investigate the events of 21 March and continue to identify and arrest people on a regularly basis.

“We currently have images of 37 people on our online gallery that we’re looking to speak to and my message for anyone who recognises themselves in the pictures, or who knows they were involved in the incident, is to contact us.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to hold all those who took part in the riot to account.”

Seven people have now been jailed for their role in the incident for a combined total of 17 years and nine months.