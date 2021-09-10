Bomb squad called to Plymouth house as 'suspicious items' found

The bomb squad have been called to a house in Plymouth after a number of "suspicious items" were found.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Forest Avenue at around 8.30am on Friday 10 September.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested.

Initial photos showed a police van parked on the road, with officers and the hazmat personnel surveying the area. Credit: BPM Media/Plymouth Live

The force says a number of suspicious items and unknown substances were found within the property.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is at the scene.

Police say the bomb disposal teams and hazmat team are there for safety reasons, and as a “contingency”. Credit: BPM Media/Plymouth Live

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries regarding this remain on going at the property, but it has not been necessary to evacuate any other properties and there is no wider public risk at this time.

"A fire service team is also on the scene with hazmat expertise as a contingency.

"A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with this matter and remains in custody.

"A cordon is in place while further investigations take place."