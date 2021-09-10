Boy taken to hospital after hit and run in Gloucestershire

A man has been arrested after a boy was hospitalised in a hit and run in Gloucestershire.

The boy was hit by a car at the Waterwells roundabout near Quedgeley on Wednesday morning (September 8) around 8am.

The dark-coloured vehicle did not stop at the scene and the boy had to be taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with a leg injury.

A 44-year-old man from Gloucester has since been arrested in connection with the incident and a vehicle seized.

Gloucestershire Police has now issued an appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

In a statement, the force said: "Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police can submit information online by completing the following form and quoting incident 91 of September 8."