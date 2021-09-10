Tributes will be paid to Lee and Sophie Martyn at Everton's game at Goodison Park on Monday night.

Lee, aged 43, and his daughter Sophie, were killed in the Plymouth shootings last month.

In a statement, Lee's family described him as "a passionate and devoted Everton fan" who was "a true Blue with an incredible passion for all things football and in particular Everton Football Club".

The tribute to Lee and Sophie will be displayed during the 43rd minute of the team's game against Burnley.

The family statement says: "In life there are things you aspire to be and we can safely say you’d find them in Lee.

"A popular, well-liked Evertonian in the city of Plymouth, he was a real family man and top friend with the kindest heart."

It continued by saying he was known for “giving plenty of banter” to rival Liverpool fans on social media.

"Lee and Sophie touched the lives of everyone they knew. They will be loved and missed forever and will always be in our hearts," the statement added.

In a statement on their website, Everton said: "The thoughts of everyone associated with Everton Football Club are with Becky, Cayden and the entire family.”