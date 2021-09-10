Play video

Watch moment lorry driver was caught (credit: National Highways)

Shocking video footage has been released which shows a lorry driver using two phones at the same time - while steering with his knees.

The driver was captured by Avon and Somerset Police while driving on the M4 earlier this year.

He was filmed holding a phone to each ear while driving at high speed between junctions 17 and 18.

Officers caught him in the act while driving in an unmarked lorry, which is used by National Highways and police to catch offenders.

The driver was caught using two mobile phones while behind the wheel. Credit: National Highways

Elsewhere in the South West, a truck driver was disqualified from driving and arrested after providing officers with fake details while Wiltshire Police caught a motorist speeding at 121mph on the M4.

Caught in the South West this year

During an operation in July, Devon and Cornwall Police caught:

Seven people driving without a seat belt

15 driving while using a mobile phone at the wheel

Two positive cases of drug-driving

66 offences in total, including 10 speeding and four with no insurance.

In just four days, Wiltshire Police caught:

19 driving without a seat belt

Eight driving while using a mobile phone at the wheel

One arrest for possession of Class B drugs

Six Traffic Offence Reports for speeding, with 121mph being the fastest

A Gloucestershire Police operation in May saw:

44 driving without a seat belt

19 driving while using a mobile phone at the wheel

Eight Traffic Offence Reports for speeding

Eight other misdemeanours, including two insecure loads and one of driving with no insurance

Avon and Somerset Police, meanwhile, used the lorry for four weeks earlier this year, and recorded the following:

186 driving without a seat belt

26 driving while using a mobile phone at the wheel

17 Traffic Offence Reports for speeding

129 other offences, including insecure loads and driving without due care and attention

Police use an unmarked lorry to catch offenders. Credit: National Highways

In total, more than 21,000 offences have been recorded by police forces using the unmarked lorry - with more operations planned.

Caroline Hicks, who is head of regulatory services at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency’s, said: “We will be conducting our vital enforcement work during this operation across the South West, as we do throughout the year, ensuring commercial vehicles are both roadworthy and safe.

“We are determined to protect the public from dangerous drivers and vehicles on UK roads and ensure that non-compliance, whether intentional or not, does not endanger the public.

“We are delighted to be a part of this key road safety exercise alongside our partners.”