Man dies after crash between fuel tanker and Land Rover in Forest of Dean

A man has died following a collision between a Land Rover and a fuel tanker in the Forest of Dean.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A4136 at around 1pm on Thursday, September 1.

An air ambulance also attended the scene near the A40 Gloucester turn-off but the driver of the Land Rover was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police have now appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.