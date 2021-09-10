A man remains in hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries after being stabbed in an incident at a petrol station in Bristol.

The man, who is in his 20s, was attacked in an apparently unmotivated attack while in the shop of a petrol station in Hengrove Way at about 7.30am on Thursday 9 September.

He was able to flee the shop and was driven from the scene by a friend who was waiting on the forecourt. He helped by paramedics in a nearby street before being taken to hospital.

It was initially believed the man's injuries were not serious but he continues to be treated at hospital.

Armed police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way, Bristol Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Members of staff on site were uninjured having stayed in a safe room while police negotiators were brought in.

Armed police were also sent to the petrol station and after two hours the situation was brought under control.

People in the area heard a number of loud bangs and police have confirmed these were "distraction devices" used as they tried to apprehend the suspect.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Detectives say there were a number of people in the shop and on the forecourt at the time and urge anyone who has not yet spoken to them to get in touch, especially if they have any dashcam footage of the incident.