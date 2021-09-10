Plymouth A38 slip road to close this weekend

Motorists are being warned of an A38 slip road closure in Plymouth this weekend.

National Highways is advising drivers the A38 Marsh Mills eastbound entry slip road will be closed for essential maintenance works.

The closure will come into effect from 8pm on Friday 10 September until 6am on Monday 13 September.

Traffic will be diverted via Manadon or the Plymouth/Deep Lane junction to join the A38 eastbound carriageway.

The rest of the A38 through Plymouth will be unaffected by the works.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “We are working closely with our colleagues in Plymouth City Council and apologise for any inconvenience.

“Drivers are reminded to allow extra time for their journeys, and regular updates will be issued on the National Highways Twitter feed @HighwaysSWEST.”

Anyone wanting further information about this work, should contact National Highways Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000 open 24/7 or email: info@highwaysengland.co.uk