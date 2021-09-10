Plymouth Citybus apologises for 'anxiety' caused by bus route cut announcement

Citybus has apologised for the "anxiety" caused by its announcement on bus route cuts.

The firm announced more than 100 services would be cut amid a shortage in bus drivers - with routes for students and key workers prioritised.

But now Citybus has moved to reassure people 95% of its services are still running.

In a statement, the firm said: "Plymouth Citybus apologises for the anxiety that has occurred as a result of how it communicated temporary service reductions on its website on Thursday.

"The company is having to temporarily suspend a number of trips within their published timetables. They are still running over 95% of their scheduled bus services.

"The decision was made reluctantly as the company grapples with the challenges of staff availability due to a high level of sickness; a problem for many transport operators."

The statement said Citybus is confident it is a short-term issue and trips will be reinstated "in the coming days" as more drivers become available.

Mark Collins, head of commercial at Plymouth CityBus, explains the reasons for the changes

"The company has aimed to temporarily remove trips in a way that has the least impact on all passengers", it added.

It said all of its online and app timetables have been updated and will be kept up to date.

Richard Stevens Managing Director said: "I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience these service suspensions will have on people, we know our services are vital for the people who rely on them.

"We are all focused on resuming all the trips as soon as circumstances allow. I also apologise for giving people the false impression that we were cutting 100 bus services, I hope people will be reassured this is not the case."