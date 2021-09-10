Plymouth Citybus has suspended more than 100 bus services in the city with immediate effect.

The company made the announcement in a statement on its website on Friday 9 September.

The transport operator said it is experiencing issues with staff availability and needs to focus on routes which serve students and key workers.

They say the driver shortage has been compounded by delays at the DVLA, which has slowed down recruitment of new drivers.

“We’ve tried to focus our resources on routes which get students to school, key workers to their jobs, and patients and visitors to healthcare, but we know that this will cause inconveniences for some of you, for which we apologise,” Citybus said in their statement.

Which services are affected?

Monday-Friday

5/A

Removing buses running from Royal Parade to Elburton at: 07.25, 9.25, 10.35, 13.05, 15.25

Removing buses running from Elburton to Royal Parade at: 7.35, 9.55, 11.05, 13.35, 15.55

Removing buses running from Royal Parade to Callington Road (Saltash) at: 8.10, 14.10

Removing bus running from Callington Road (Saltash) to Royal Parade at: 8.40, 14.40

8/9

Removing buses running from Royal Parade to Torridge Way at: 11.22, 15.32, 16.17, 18.15

Removing buses running from Torridge Way to City Centre at: 11.34, 15.52, 16.37, 18.30

16

Removing buses running from Royal Parade to Kings Tamerton at: 8.25, 15.55

Removing buses running from Kings Tamerton to Royal Parade at: 8.48, 16.18

21/A

Removing buses running from Royal Parade towards Barne Barton at: 7.05, 9.35, 13.35, 16.55, 19.30, 21.45

Removing buses running from Barne Barton towards Royal Parade at: 7.34, 10.04, 14.04, 17.28, 22.08

Removing buses running from Royal Parade towards Plympton at: 8.15, 10.45, 14.45, 15.35, 18.20, 22.40

Removing buses running from Plympton towards Royal Parade at: 8.54, 11.21, 15.21, 16.14, 18.49, 23.12

27

Removing buses running from Royal Parade towards Deer Park at: 10.30, 11.30

Removing buses running from Deer Park towards Royal Parade at: 10.48, 11.48

28/A

Removing buses running from Royal Parade towards Crownhill at: 9.15, 9.45

Removing buses running from Crownhill towards Royal Parade at: 9.45, 17.25

40

Removing bus running from Royal Parade towards Southway at 13.25

Removing bus running from Southway towards Royal Parade at: 13.56

42

Removing buses running from Royal Parade towards Mainstone at: 6.45, 8.50, 11.50, 15.50, 17.55

Removing buses running from Mainstone towards Royal Parade at: 7.37, 9.45, 12.45, 16.50, 18.45, 19.58

Removing bus running from The Ship towards Mainstone at 19.21

42A

Removing buses running from Royal Parade towards Tamerton Foliot at: 12.00, 18.05, 20.30

Removing buses running from Tamerton Foliot towards Royal Parade at: 12.49, 18.49, 21.13

42C

Removing buses running from Royal Parade towards Woolwell at: 13.40, 15.10, 16.40, 22.00

Removing buses running from Woolwell towards Royal Parade at: 14.21, 15.56, 17.26, 22.49

43

Removing buses running from Royal Parade towards Ernesettle at: 10.15, 12.15, 14.15, 17.05

Removing buses running from Ernesettle towards Royal Parade at: 10.47, 12.47, 14.53, 17.38

50

Removing buses running from Royal Parade towards Derriford Hospital at: 9.25, 11.05, 12.05, 14.25, 16.05

Removing buses running from Derriford Hospital to Royal Parade at: 10.20, 15.20, 17.05

61

Removing buses running from Royal Parade to Transit Way at: 7.05, 14.35

Removing bus running from Transit Way to Royal Parade at 15.10

Citybus has apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The Citybus statement continued: “We are having to make reductions to some of our bus routes with immediate effect.

“This is due to challenges we are facing with staff availability, a problem facing many transport operators. We believe this issue will be short term as we move through the current spike of absence and progress the training of over 40 new drivers in our recruitment system.

“We’re working to get more drivers on the road, and are actively recruiting and training. The driver shortage has been compounded by delays at the DVLA, slowing down the paperwork we need before someone can drive for us.”