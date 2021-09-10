Six charged in connection with Bristol riot

Six people have been charged in connection with a riot in Bristol earlier this year.

Five people have been charged with the offence of riot. They are:

Christopher Hind, aged 37, of Horfield, Bristol

Rose Lazarus, 20, of Hotwells, Bristol

Leah Brenchley, 20, of Fishponds, Bristol

Sidney Barnes, 21, of Bishopston, Bristol

A 26-year-old man, of Redland, Bristol

A sixth person, Debra Wright, 42, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker during the incident on March 21.

All six are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 14 September.

It brings the total number of people who have been charged in connection with the investigation - which Avon and Somerset Police say is their biggest ever - to 35.