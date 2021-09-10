Thatched cottage destroyed in ‘devastating’ fire in Devon village

A thatched roof cottage in a Devon village has been destroyed in a major fire.

The property in Highampton went up in flames on the afternoon of September 9.

More than sixty firefighters responded to the blaze, with crews sent from across the region.

Those living at the cottage managed to make it out without any injuries, but the property was badly damaged.

The thatched roof was destroyed by the fire. Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Pictures from the scene showed firefighters tackling the blaze, who tried to strip the thatch off the roof to stop it from spreading.

Residents were told to keep their windows closed to keep the smoke out, while the A3072 - which goes through the village - is likely to stay closed for 24 hours.

‘Devastating’

Rob Crude, who is a group manager at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, described the fire as “devastating”.

Residents have been told to keep their windows and doors closed to keep the smoke out. Credit: Bude Community Fire Station

“Just back from this devastating fire,” he tweeted.

“Amazing effort from all crews. Thanks to our Cornwall Fire Service colleagues who also attended.”

Firefighters from Barnstaple, Ilfracombe, Bideford, Hatherleigh, Holsworthy, Okehampton, Torrington, Crediton, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) and Martock attended.

As of Friday (September 10) morning, the fire is ongoing.

Updates to follow.