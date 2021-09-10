Network Rail has urged lorry drivers to take better care after a vehicle got stuck under a railway bridge in Cornwall.

A photograph shared on Facebook showed a lorry wedged under the bridge on Cypress Avenue at Carlyon Bay, near St Austell.

The road had to be closed in both directions.

It is the third time in a fortnight a lorry has become trapped under a bridge in the region.

A similar incident in Plymouth on Monday 30 August caused severe disruption with many passengers having to catch replacement bus services and some spending nights in hotels.

And two days later an HGV got stuck under a railway bridge in Wiltshire.