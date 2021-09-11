Cocaine worth £160m found on super yacht off the coast of Plymouth

More than two tonnes of cocaine, worth around £160 million, has been found on a luxury yacht off the coast of Devon.

Six men have been arrested in connection with the raid which happened at sea near Plymouth.

The men – one Briton from Stockton on Tees, County Durham, and five Nicaraguans – were arrested on Thursday evening in an operation led by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and supported by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Border Force.

The suspects were aboard the Kahu – a luxury Jamaican-flagged yacht sailing from the Caribbean.

It was escorted back to the UK mainland where a team carried out a deep rummage search and discovered the enormous haul of Class A drugs.

The men, whose ages range from 24 to 49, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and remain in police custody.

Matt Horne, NCA deputy director, said: “There’s no doubt these drugs would have been sold on into communities across the UK in such ways as County Lines fuelling more crime and misery.

This is a massive haul of cocaine with an estimated street value of around £160m. Matt Horne

“Organised crime groups are motivated by money. The deprivation of these drugs will smash a hole in the OCG’s plans and ability to operate.

“Also, the arrests of the men transporting the drugs means the crime group has lost trusted offenders who would have been key to their operation."