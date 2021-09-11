Just 11 miles outside of Bristol lies the bustling South Gloucestershire town of Yate.

It has around 23,000 residents - but it has not always been such a well-populated area.

The people who live there today have set out to tell the story of how it changes from a tiny, rural village with few buildings to a thriving and growing community.

Brian Perrett has lived in and around Yate all his life Credit: ITV West Country

Brian Perrett, aged 86, has lived in and around Yate for his entire life.

He has now helped put an exhibition together showcasing the town's heritage - and says he remembers when there were hardly any buildings.

"Sometimes my wife and I have a drive around as everything changes so much, we wouldn't recognise some parts now," he told ITV News West Country.

Station Road in Yate - how it used to be Credit: Yate Heritage Centre

The House and Home exhibition, which can be seen at the Yate Heritage Centre, was put together by volunteers who have lived in Yate for their entire lives.

It charts the history of homes and houses in the Yate area and much of the exhibition features oral testimony relating to ordinary, working class houses and cottages around Yate in the first half of the 20th century.

Organisers wanted to remind the younger residents what life used to be like.

Old artefacts have been collected Credit: ITV West Country

More than 200 people were interviewed and old photos were gathered with artifacts from people's homes also on display.

Some of the items had been kept in sheds for more than 50 years and they help tell the story of what life was like - even down to how people did their washing.

An outside toilet in Yate Credit: Yate Heritage Centre

Curator David Hardill says what surprised him the most was how "late in the day" some amenities came to Yate.

"Some places were mid-late 1950s before they had electricity or even tap water," he said.

What may also surprise some is that Yate had a thriving music scene.

There were all-night discos in the 1960s and 1970s. Take That even played one of their first gigs at Spirals when they were an up and coming band.

Take That performed one of their first gigs here when they were an up and coming band Credit: Yate Heritage Centre

Brian Perrett says he went to Yate to find his wife - and he did.

Now, 63 years after they got married, the couple are still living in the same house. He says there is no place like home, now and back then too.