Cycling UK has unveiled a new cycle route to unlock hidden gems of history andoutstanding natural beauty in West Cornwall.

Created by charity Cycling UK, the West Kernow Way is a 150-mile figure of eight loop.

It will take exploring cyclists to Land’s End, the Bronze Age monument Men-an-Tol, St Michael’s Mount and Lizard Point.

Charity UK estimate the new bike packing route takes three to four days to complete, giving plenty of time to explore the coastal scenery, wildflower hedgerows, and local Cornish towns.

The route sees much of the west Cornwall coast. Credit: Jordan Gibbons/Cycling UK

Hospitality businesses along the route can expect a boost in tourism, as the charity has developed accredited Cycle Friendly Places for bikepacking tourists to stop at along the route.

The new route is described as a “challenge” by the charity with a total climb of over 2.6 miles. Cyclists will enjoy “many of the highlights of the western half of the Cornish peninsula”.

The new route has incorporated bridleways, byways, lost ways, and quiet lanes in a bid to bring life back to some of the forgotten beauty spots in West Cornwall, such as the Botallack tin mines, and to escape tourist hot spots to instead discover 'hidden treasures'.

The West Kernow Way was made possible with funding from the European Regional Development Fund EXPERIENCE project, which aims to develop sustainable off-season tourism activities across six regions of England and France.

A key developer of the project, Sophie Gordon, said the West Kernow way traverses "through lost lanes and forgotten ways", allowing bikepacking tourists to appreciate Cornwall’s 'rugged beauty, its history, and culture.'