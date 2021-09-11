Plans to build a second version of Cornwall’s Eden Project have been submitted for approval.

Developers have applied to build the £125m site on Morecambe Bay’s seafront in Lancashire.

If approved, the attraction - called Eden Project North - is predicted to bring one million visitors to the area and employ more than 400 people.

Planners will decide on the application later this year.

‘Huge moment for Eden’

David Harland, Chief Executive of Eden Project International, said: “The submission of the Eden Project North planning application is the culmination of years of hard work from the Eden team and our partners and a reflection of our many conversations with the Morecambe community.

Eden Project North is a true collaborative effort and everyone who has taken part in our consultations, both formal and informal, can be confident that their input has helped shape this project. David Harland, Chief Executive of Eden Project International

“We are enormously proud of how this project has developed and hugely grateful to everyone who has contributed to it, especially considering the incredibly difficult circumstances of the last 18 months.

“This is a huge moment for Eden Project North but we are not resting on our laurels.

“The hard work continues and we hope to have positive news about funding for the project before the end of this year.”

Eden Project in Cornwall.

Like the site in Cornwall, Eden Project North will have ‘shell-like’ domes and outdoor garden spaces.

The submission of the planning application follows a formal consultation incorporating an online exhibition and in-person events.

It has been submitted to Lancaster City Council and will now be subject to a statutory consultation period. It can be accessed using the reference 21/01113/FUL.