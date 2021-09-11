Teenager charged with attempted murder after assault with bottle in Cheltenham

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after seriously assaulting another person with a glass bottle in Cheltenham

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, with one teenage boy allegedly assaulting another with a bottle at Cheltenham Minster Churchyard near the High Street.

The victim was left with multiple serious injuries.

A 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday, September 13.

Detective Inspector Damian Davies said: “Our officers are continuing their investigations and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information surrounding the circumstances to please get in touch.

“We would urge anyone who has any information, no matter how small, to contact us."