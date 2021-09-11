A man has returned to a Cornwall beach to thank the RNLI lifeguards who helped save his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

David Smith, 65, was taking part in a surf lesson on Holywell beach near Newquay when he collapsed in August last year.

Quick-thinking surf instructors, Lee Griffin and Jago Griffiths, who are also qualified RNLIlifeguards, immediately radioed for help and the defibrillator from the lifeguard hut.

RNLI Lifeguard Adam Taylor said: "We responded as fast as we could, and we were able todeliver two shocks on the defibrillator within five minutes of David collapsing.

"Together, we managed to deliver effective CPR, something we train for as lifeguards but askill we hope never to use for real.

"We were just amazed as David regained consciousness, although he was still in a verycritical condition."

Once conscious David was airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital by the Cornwall AirAmbulance.

David was taking part in a surf lesson when he collapsed. Credit: ITV News

A year later, after recovering from major heart surgery, David recently returned to the beach to thank the RNLI lifeguards who helped save his life.

He said: "I had to go and see the people that saved my life. It was very emotional being back there, but they made us feel so welcome.

"At the time I didn’t know what to say to be honest, but we chatted through what happenedthat day.

"I just knew I really wanted to meet them face to face and thank them."

David’s daughter Lyndsey, who watched on in horror at the time, said: "If the RNLI lifeguards and other responders hadn’t been there that day, it would have affected all of our lives – we literally owe them the world.

"There is nothing at all that I could ever say to them that would show how grateful we are."

Last year, the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews and beach lifeguards saved a total of 348 lives.