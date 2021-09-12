A charity competition to win a brand new car had to be cancelled because one man used a loophole in the rules to acquire more than 2000 tickets.

Frome Town FC had organised the raffle alongside local charity Fair Frome. They offered the chance to win a new SsangYong in exchange for a donation of £5.

But due to gambling legislation, organisers also had to offer an option to enter the competition for free via postcard.

The club says after the competition was posted on moneysavingexpert.com they saw an increase in people entering for free but remained confident they could still raise money locally.

That was until one person used the loophole to get thousands of tickets.

In a statement, Frome Town FC said "We arrived for our Saturday fixture vs Slimbridge, to find a box of 2001 postcards on the doorstep of the club. All from just one man, and worse, a local Frome man.

"Followed by a proud email from the same person detailing and documenting his actions. In this email he also requested that he be kept in the loop and wanting photographic proof of the draw. Insinuating that foul play may occur during the draw, whilst claiming effectively £10,000 worth of free entries to the competition."

The club had an agreement with the local dealership who provided the car to cover the minimum cost of the vehicle, but it realised with so many free entries that was no longer possible, and cancelled the competition.

The club added "We had set out to do something that we hoped would help the club, our food banks and give everyone in the community a bit of excitement. Whilst changing someone’s life by awarding them a fantastic prize. But we’ve been a little too trusting and maybe a little naive. "