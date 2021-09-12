Six men have been charged with drugs trafficking offences after £160m worth of cocaine was seized on a yacht near Plymouth.

The men, one British national and five Nicaraguans, will appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Those appearing at court are:

Andrew Cole, 32, from Stockton on Tees, County Durham,

Billy Downs, 49

Denson White-Morales, 34

Edwin Taylor-Morgan, 40

Brynie Sjogreen, 38

Ryan Taylor, 42

The two tonnes of cocaine was discovered on Thursday evening off the coast of Plymouth after a luxury yacht was raided.

The operation had been led by the NCA as well as Border Force and the Australian Federal Police.