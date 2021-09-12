Six men charged with drugs trafficking after £160m of cocaine seized on yacht near Plymouth
Six men have been charged with drugs trafficking offences after £160m worth of cocaine was seized on a yacht near Plymouth.
The men, one British national and five Nicaraguans, will appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Those appearing at court are:
Andrew Cole, 32, from Stockton on Tees, County Durham,
Billy Downs, 49
Denson White-Morales, 34
Edwin Taylor-Morgan, 40
Brynie Sjogreen, 38
Ryan Taylor, 42
The two tonnes of cocaine was discovered on Thursday evening off the coast of Plymouth after a luxury yacht was raided.
The operation had been led by the NCA as well as Border Force and the Australian Federal Police.