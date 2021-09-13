A secondary school in Devon has sent home some of its Year 7 pupils after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Ilfracombe Academy has confirmed 32 of its Year 7 pupils have been sent home for further testing, while one case was reported in Year 8.

This is in addition to the five cases reported at the school since pupils returned for the new year, bringing the total number of cases to 38.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Steve Rodgers explained: "Unfortunately, today we have recorded 32 positive LFD tests in Year 7 and one positive in Year 8. These students have been sent home to book a PCR test.

Pupils at the school are encouraged to take lateral flow tests twice-a-week.

"Yesterday, we also informed you of three students that have had a positive PCR test that have not been in school, and two students that have been in school this term.

He continued: "We know that you may find this concerning and we are continuing to monitor the situation working closely with Public Health England.

This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness. Steve Rodgers, headteacher

Mr Rodgers said the school remains fully open, and encouraged pupils to continue lateral flow-testing twice a week.

He also informed parents of the new ventilation systems each classroom has been fitted with to provide fresh air from outside.

"Recently serviced, our system is running at full capacity to ensure that students and staff are receiving the best possible ventilation,” he said.

“Of course, when it comes to fresh air, there is no substitute for open windows.”