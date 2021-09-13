Cornwall activists block M25 motorway demanding Government action

Protesters from a Cornish environmental campaign group caused major disruption for motorists after blocking a UK motorway.

Six activists from Cornwall took part in the Insulate Britain protest on the M25 on September 13.

The group - who blocked several motorway slip-roads - has called on the Government to fund a national home insulation programme.

They have said they will protest at other locations in the coming days to reinforce their message.

'A necessary step' - protesters

Insulate Britain spokesperson Nathaniel Squire, who is a 25-year-old osteopath from Redruth, said: “Insulating Britain’s homes is a simple step to take to decarbonise Britain. Not only is it a necessary step towards achieving the government's net zero targets but it also helps millions of vulnerable people in Britain.

“Working as a healthcare professional, I know that many who struggle due to fuel poverty will only increase as the planet continues to warm unless we do something now.

"The Insulate Britain campaign is holding the Government to account regarding their net zero targets.”

Harry Barlow, a 25-year-old solar engineer from Falmouth, added: "Although I actively chose a career in the renewable energy sector, I feel like I need to do more to prepare this country for the oncoming effects of climate change.

"I currently don’t feel like the government's efforts to combat climate change are enough.

"I’m taking part in this action because I believe the Government must move faster on combating climate change and reducing CO2 emissions.

"Insulating homes is not only in line with Conservative party political promises, but is an obvious easy win in the battle to reduce emissions.”

Essex Police initially said 11 people had been arrested at junction 31 of the M25.

Officers were called at around 8.15am, when a section of road near the Lakeside shopping centre was blocked.

The protesters were arrested on suspicion of highways obstruction.

The force has since tweeted to say a twelfth person was arrested in connection with the protest, while Hertfordshire Police said a total of 18 people were arrested.

Chief Inspector Paul Austin, from Essex Police, said: “This incident caused significant disruption and our officers worked to resolve it as quickly and safely as possible.

“I want to thank the drivers affected for their patience and understanding.”