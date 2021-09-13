Man in his 70s dies after crane falls over near Bristol

Play video

Video from the scene in Mangotsfield.

A man in his 70s has died after a crane with a heavy load tipped over in South Gloucestershire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to the incident in Springleaze, Mangotsfield, on September 13.

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said an air ambulance, two normal ambulances and a Hazardous Area Response Team attended.

The air ambulance landed at nearby Barley Close Community Primary School but has since left, while the road remains closed.

A picture of the crane. Credit: BPM Media

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.26am today to assist the ambulance service at a residential address in Mangotsfield after a man was seriously injured.

"Tragically, the man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts go out to them.

"Police enquiries are ongoing at the scene in conjunction Health and Safety Executive.”

Burcombe Crane Hire, a Bristol-based business whose branding can be seen on the crane, said it was not yet able to provide a statement.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), has said: “HSE is aware of this incident and investigating.”