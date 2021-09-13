Mural painted in memory of Keyham victims one month after Plymouth mass shooting

Play video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

A mural has been created in Plymouth to pay tribute to those who died in a mass shooting one month ago.

The painting on the corner of Royal Navy Avenue features Smeaton's Tower with angel wings and multiple green, heart-shaped balloons accompanied by the words ‘Plymouth Together'.

Six people were killed after being shot by 22-year-old Jake Davison in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday, 12 August.

Charities and mental health professionals are reminding people that the city’s victim support service is still offering help to those who are still suffering from the tragedy.

Heather Welch, who supports trauma victims, said: "Although it’s really, really difficult to experience trauma, the difficult feelings are a natural part of the healing.

Heather Welch is part of the victim support service available and says that help is on hand to people struggling with "difficult feelings" Credit: ITV West Country

"Some people will be still feeling some element of shock and when that shock wears off, that’s when some of the really deep feelings can be felt.

"Some people may lock this away and think ‘right okay, that’s over there, it’s over, it’s finished, I’m not going to think about it’. Other people will process things much more quickly.

"There’s absolutely no time limit on victim support assistance at all."

On September 13, two of the victims - Lee Martyn and his three-year-old daughter Sophie - will be remebered by fans at Lee's football team, Everton.

Their picture will be shown on the big screen inside Goodison Park in the 43rd minute of the club's match against Burnley.

Reverend Jonny Deveraux says it may take years for people to come to terms with the trauma of the Keyham shooting Credit: ITV West Country

Reverend Jonny Deveraux, of St Mark’s Church Plymouth, recognises that people in the community have supported each other through church services and memorial funds in the past month but will need support for the foreseeable future.

He said: "There are people who are still feeling the upset of all that’s taken place and missing some of the victims that they knew well and so support ongoing is going to be really necessary.

"It’s been great that various support groups have been around, the council have provided a huge amount of support, the police continues to be in touch with us as a church and just making sure that we’re ok and the people we meet are ok.

"This is probably going to be going on for weeks, months, years. The trauma of what’s taken place here is not something that’s just going to disappear overnight, certainly."

All of the floral tributes which were left at the scene can be viewed at Plymouth's museum, The Box, between 10am and midday until Friday 17 September.