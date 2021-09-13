Police appeal for missing pensioner from Cornwall

A 75-year-old man has been missing from his home in Cornwall since Friday.

Barry Taylor, 75, from Penzance, was last seen at his home address in Kerris on 10 September.

He is described as a white male of slim build, approximately 5ft 5ins with grey hair.

He is likely to be wearing a red jacket blue jeans and walking boots.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are growing increasingly concerned for Mr. Barry Taylor, a 75-year-old man from the Penzance/Kerris area.

"He is described as a white male, slim build, 5'5, brown/grey receding hair likely to be wearing red jacket/coat, blue jeans and walking boots.

"He was reported missing to Police on the 11/09/2021 from his home address in Kerris but was last seen on the 10/09/2021 at approximately 1530hrs.

"Any sightings of Mr Taylor should be reported to Police quoting Incident Log 391 11/09/2021 calling police on 101 or 999 if in an emergency."