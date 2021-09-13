Police negotiate with man on building in Plymouth city centre

Police negotiators have talked a man to safety after he was seen on a building in Plymouth city centre.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Raleigh Street, near New George Street, on the morning of September 13.

It followed reports of a concern for welfare for the man, who was on one of the buildings.

A force spokesperson said trained negotiators were deployed, who managed to talk the man to a place of safety.

“Police were called at 10.20am today to Raleigh Street, Plymouth, following reports of concern or the welfare of a man on a building," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Police units including negotiators attended and engaged with the man, who moved to a safe location shortly after 11am and is with police officers."