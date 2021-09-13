Police up patrols in Somerset village after 'masked man' spies on couple

Police are stepping up patrols of a village in Somerset after a masked man was reportedly seen spying on a couple through their window.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to Claverham in the early hours of September 1.

They searched the area using a dog unit but were unable to find the man, who has not been seen since.

But police say they are keeping an "open mind" as to whether it is linked to a similar incident in the village from two years ago, when a man frightened residents while wearing a black, rubber 'gimp' suit.

Police say they are keeping an open mind as to whether the most recent incident is linked to the man seen wearing a 'gimp' suit in 2019.

A police spokesperson said: "We’ve increased patrols in the Claverham area following a report a man wearing a mask caused alarm and distress to a couple in the village when he stood outside their window in the middle of the night.

"The incident was reported at 12.15am on Wednesday, 1 September.

"A police dog unit attended and carried out of a search of the area but was unable to locate the man.

"We’re keeping an open mind as to whether the report is linked to previous incidents in which a man in a mask caused alarm to people in the Claverham and Yatton areas.

"Anyone who saw a man in Claverham on Wednesday 1 September wearing what is described as a full face mask, or has dashcam or doorbell camera footage of him, is asked to get in touch.

"If you can help, call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221201637."

In July 2019, a man in a black rubber suit jumped out and made indecent gestures at people around Claverham and Yatton.

Two men, aged 28 and 34, were initially arrested on suspicion of indecency offences but they were released with no further action because of insufficient evidence.