A murder investigation is underway in Bristol after two men were found dead in a house.

Officers attended an address in Wood Street, Easton, on Sunday (12 September) following information from a member of the public.

The bodies of two men were found inside the property.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said the deaths are being treated as suspicious, with forensic post-mortem examinations due to be carried out.

Police at the cordon in Easton.

Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, of the major crime investigation team, said: "We know this news will come as a terrible shock to those living in the local community, but we'd like to reassure the public that a full and thorough investigation is already being carried out into what we currently believe to be an isolated incident.

"Three men, aged 21, 37 and 45, and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested onsuspicion of murder and they're in custody for questioning.

"We're urgently making inquiries to identify the two men who have tragically lost their lives and locate their next of kin as soon as we can. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond

"There will be a heightened level of police activity in and around this property in the coming days and a cordon remains in place at this time.

"We'd like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as we continue our work at the scene of this appalling incident.

"Additional reassurance patrols will be carried out in the area and we'd encourage any residents with fears or concerns to speak to an officer from their local neighbourhood policing team."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, giving the reference number 5221211938.