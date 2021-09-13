Two kayakers had to be rescued by the RNLI in Cornwall after they were swept out to sea.

Coastguards were alerted on Saturday afternoon (11 September) when the kayakers, a man and a woman, activated their personal locator beacon.

The device sends out an emergency SOS message if a person is in immediate danger.

A lifeboat was launched from Sennen Cove with the kayakers being rescued and then taken to Porthcurno where they were handed to lifeguards on the shore for further care.

Fortunately they had no serious injuries.

A statement from Sennen Cove Lifeboat Station said: "A launch request was received from HM Coastguard Falmouth at 12.43 pm on Saturday 11 September following the activation of a personal locator beacon (PLB) off Gwennap Head and a 999 call from a member of the public on the cliff top reporting two kayakers in difficulties. They were caught in the strong tidal flow and were being swept out to sea.

"The Tamar class all-weather lifeboat City of London III quickly launched with five RNLI volunteers under the command of Coxswain Ollie George followed shortly after by the D class inshore lifeboat (ILB) Amy Brown with three crew with Kirsten Gorvin at the helm.

"Land's End Coastguard Search and Rescue Team and the Coastguard helicopter were also tasked to assist if required.

"Both lifeboats were quickly on scene and started searching for the kayakers who were quickly found by the ILB. The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) lookout at Gwennap Head provided valuable assistance by guiding the lifeboats towards the area of their last sighting of the kayakers which saved valuable time in locating them.

"The kayakers, a male and female, were taken aboard the City of London III to be assessed. They were found to be cold but otherwise unhurt and were given blankets to keep them warm.

"The ILB took the kayak in tow and both lifeboats returned the casualties and their kayak to Porthcurno where they were transferred to the beach and into the care of the RNLI lifeguards."