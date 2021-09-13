Anti-tourism graffiti and Covid conspiracy stickers are being put up in public toilets in a popular Cornish holiday village.

The profane graffiti and anti-vax stickers keep being put on walls and toilet paper holders in the ladies' toilet on Valley Road in Mevagissey.

Gary Farr, who manages the public toilets on behalf of the parish council, issued a plea to those responsible: "You have no idea the stress this is putting on the already exhausted attendants and phone calls from the public I am having to deal with."

Gary, who runs GCF Properly management services, carries out all maintenance at the toilets and arranges attendants and cleaners.

Among the graffiti are the words: "**** off holiday makers. We don't want your germs."

He added: "I just want to put out a plea to whoever is doing this to stop. As well as the stress this is causing we have to repaint the door on Monday morning, meaning the village will be a ladies' toilet down. You are not helping!!!

"Whoever keeps putting their anti-vax, Covid conspiracy stickers on the walls and toilet paper holders stop. They are a pain to get off and again the walls will need painting as we have to scrape the glue off.

"All you are doing is taking time and money out of the village to put these things right. If I had any sympathy for your point of view it has been negated because it is myself and my team who have to find time in our already busy work load to fix these issues."

The toilets are being 'blighted', according to locals. Credit: Cornwall Live / BPM Media

James Mustoe, Cornwall Councillor for Mevagissey and St Austell Bay, added: "Please be sensible and stop stressing out our already busy parish council toilet cleaners with your vile graffiti and anti-vax stickers!

"This is vandalism of public property owned and maintained by the local council and paid for by local people's council tax precept."

One villager said: "Christ, what's wrong with these people."