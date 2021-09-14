Arrest made after Gloucester care home resident dies in hospital

Police officers are investigating after a care home resident in Gloucester died after being admitted to hospital.

One person has been arrested after the resident, who was in his 70s, died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on September 8.

The man had been living at Wheatridge Court in Shergar Close, Abbeydale.

The arrest was in relation to medication given to the man before he died, Gloucestershire Police confirmed.

In a statement, a force spokesperson said: "A police investigation has been launched following the death of a Gloucester care home resident last week.

"On Wednesday 8 September, a resident at Wheatridge Court in Abbeydale, a man aged in his 70s, died after he had been admitted to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

An arrest was made on Friday 10 September in relation to medication given prior to the man's death. The arrested person has since been released on conditional bail until 7 October. Gloucestershire Police

"The ongoing investigation is led by the Constabulary's Public Protection Unit."

The NHS website describes Wheatridge Court as providing "accommodation for people who require personal care for respite and short term placements".

The site is run by Gloucestershire County Council and has a ‘good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission.

A spokesperson for the council said they are supporting the police with their inquiries.

“We are actively supporting the police with their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a resident, which we are taking extremely seriously," the spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts are with the resident’s family at this most difficult of times – we are offering them our full support.

"We are also supporting the other residents of Wheatridge Court and our staff. As the police investigation is ongoing, it’s not appropriate to comment further at this time.”