New rules have been proposed which could see a ban on wild camping, overnight stays in caravans, and group barbecues on Dartmoor.

The aim of the potential restrictions is to better protect the park and follows ongoing concerns about visitor behaviour over recent years, heightened last summer.

Dartmoor National Park currently has several bylaws in place to protect its wildlife, habitats, cultural heritage, archaeology, and the livestock that graze the commons.

Now Dartmoor National Park Authority members have agreed to draft proposals to review its bylaws to improve public understanding and address issues which have the potential to damage the National Park.

The review is expected to start from the week beginning 20 September.

Dartmoor’s director of conservation and communities Alison Kohler said: “We are doing this to ensure the bylaws are fit for purpose and help protect the National Park for all to enjoy today and tomorrow.

“Updating the bylaws is an important topic for everyone who cares about Dartmoor whether it is landowners, commoners, residents, businesses or visitors, and we recognise people will want to have a say.“Following the Authority agreement, a draft set of bylaws will go out to public consultation from the week beginning September 20. We’re keen to hear a diverse range of views so we can develop bylaws that are relevant, clear, enforceable and enable people to enjoy Dartmoor, help look after it.”

The bylaws will hope to stop scenes like this from becoming a regular occurrence. Credit: ITV News

A report from Simon Lee, Ranger Team Manager, added: "The Authority and our partners have been concerned that Dartmoor is perceived to be the only place in the country where you can legally wild camp.

Members are aware of the damage to the fabric of the moor, to wildlife and to archaeology following large groups of people camping near Bellever last summer.

“We need clarity in the wording of the bylaw to ensure that future wild camping on Dartmoor is within the original ethos of the Dartmoor Commons Act 1985 which was to allow people to put on their backpacks and camp away from roads, buildings and other people in a remote location as part of a walking trip or expedition.”

“We are seeing an increase in the number of dog walkers and an increase in commercial dog walking. The number of incidents of dog attacks on livestock is increasing and people do not heed advice to keep their dogs on a lead during the bird breeding and lambing season.

“There is currently a confused message about dogs across Dartmoor but the change to the bylaw ensures a consistent and clear message for the public.

The consultation will be open for six weeks.