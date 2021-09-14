First look at new £11m primary school planned for Gloucestershire

Plans for a new £11 million primary school in Gloucestershire have been revealed for the first time to mark the start of a public consultation.

The school, which will be built to the north of Bishop’s Cleeve on land next to the Old Farmers Arms in Evesham Road, is planned to open in September 2023.

The new school will be carbon-neutral and will teach 630 pupils once full.

Impressions of the new-look school have been released by Gloucestershire County Council, who want to get public views on the designs.

‘An important milestone’

Cllr Philip Robinson, cabinet member for economy, education and skills at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “The chance to get the public’s thoughts on our initial plans is an important milestone on the way to delivering this new school in Bishop’s Cleeve.

The new school will be carbon neutral. Credit: Gloucestershire County Council/Roberts Limbrick Architects

“The new school will provide much-needed school places in the growing village and provide children with the high-quality of education they deserve.

“The £11 million investment is a significant chunk of the county council’s £100million investment into schools, and the future of children in our county.”

A drop-in consultation event will be held in the school hall of Bishop’s Cleeve Primary Academy between 4pm and 7pm on September 14.

Responses provided during the consultation stage will be used to help form a planning application for the new school.

The council wants the public to have their say on the plans. Credit: Gloucestershire County Council/Roberts Limbrick Architects

Cllr Alex Hegenbarth, local member for Bishop’s Cleeve, added: “The new primary school is much-needed in the local area, and I welcome viewing the initial proposals for the development of the school.

“The new school will allow children to receive their education within their local area of Bishop’s Cleeve.”