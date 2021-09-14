Funfair family revive Devon’s much-loved balloon fiesta

A hugely popular event in Devon is making a comeback after being revived by a well-known funfair family.

Tiverton Balloon Fiesta will return next year for the first time since 2015.

The event, which will be held at Tiverton High School in August, will feature hot air balloons, a night glow, fireworks, a licensed bar, food, funfair rides and bouncy castles.

It is being brought back by Rowlands Events, which is run by the Rowland family.

Thousands of people used to attend Tiverton Balloon Fiesta (pictured: balloons at a similar event in Yorkshire). Credit: PA

David Rowland Jnr said: "Rowlands Events LTD is proud to present Tiverton Balloon Fiesta coming back.

"The event was widely attended for many years before the last event in 2015. We have decided to bring back the event bigger and better for 2022.

"We can’t wait to bring this fantastic event back. I used to attend as a child, and our family used to look forward to it everywhere and to now have the opportunity to run the event is brilliant.

We really hope it’s well supported and that we can make it a yearly event once more. David Rowland Jnr

In the past, the festival was billed as being a sensational ballooning, aerial and music extravaganza which took place at the combined Petroc College/Tiverton Campus over three days.

It helped raise thousands of pounds for local charities, and it was previously described as one of the best things to do over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It used to attract thousands of visitors, many from far and wide - including abroad.

Tickets for the fiesta will go on sale soon.