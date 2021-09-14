'Lifesaving' equipment stolen from Gloucestershire fire station

Lifesaving equipment has been stolen from a fire station in Gloucestershire during a burglary.

The hydraulic tools - known as the ‘jaws of life’ - were taken from the Chipping Campden Community Fire and Rescue Station in Catbrook during the early hours of September 14.

Officers arrived at 1am to find the tools - which are commonly used to cut through metal and rescue people from vehicles after collisions - were missing.

A police spokesperson said: "Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service would like to reassure the community that it has robust arrangements in place to temporarily replace this equipment and ensure that there is no interruption to the level of service we can provide to our community.

"The offenders are believed to have left in a 59 plate light blue or silver Audi and drove in the direction of Top Road.

"Investigating officers are asking anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV/dashcam footage to please get in contact."

The force is asking for people to submit an online form and quote incident 19 of 14 September if they have any information about the burglary.

Alternatively you can call police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online on their website which can be accessed here.