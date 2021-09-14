Plans for second youth climate strike in Bristol announced

A youth climate strike will take place in Bristol next week, which will be the first one since Greta Thunberg joined 30,000 young environmental campaigners in the city last year.

It will take place at 11am on Friday 24 September.

Organisers Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate are encouraging young people to walk out of school and gather on College Green.

They claim nothing has changed sine their first strike in 2019 and will be highlighting how "time is running out" in the race to save the planet from the effects of climate change.

The Swedish activist marched with young environmentalists in February 2020. Credit: PA

Tens of thousands of young people met on College Green in February last year, and were met by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Speaking to Bristolians, she praised their successful campaigning against the expansion of Bristol Airport and blamed politicians for not doing enough to solve the crisis.

Next Friday's event in Bristol will coincide with other strikes across the UK, including Manchester, Cardiff, Oxford and Glasgow.

“It is vital that we keep up the pressure on politicians, locally, nationally, and globally, to act on the climate and ecological crisis," said local environmentalist Torin.

"Almost no progress has been made since we last went on strike in February 2020, so we are again fighting for our futures.

"We are still trying to stop airport expansion, still campaigning for clean air, and most importantly still fighting for social, racial, and climate justice across the world.”