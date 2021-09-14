Police update on double murder investigation in Bristol

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after two bodies were found at a house in Bristol remain in police custody.

Officers found the bodies at a property in Wood Street in Easton on September 12.

The force said they attended the address after receiving information from a member of the public.

In an update on September 14, DCI Mark Almond said a warrant to keep the two arrested men in custody for a longer period of time had been granted.

‘A fast-moving investigation’

“This is a fast-moving investigation and our clear focus is on finding out how and why these two men died,” DCI Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said.

Police say more forensic searches are to be carried out in Wood Street.

“We have obtained a warrant of further detention which allows us more time to interview the two men in custody.

“The formal identification process is ongoing, but we believe one of the victims to be a local man. Our priority will be to inform the next of kin first before issuing any further details on either victim.

“The forensic post-mortem examination process is also continuing, which will help establish how both men died.”

The officer said forensic searches at the scene in Wood Street will continue over the coming days.

Searches have also been carried out at Coombe Brook Valley in Fishponds.

DCI Almond added: “We continue to treat this as an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

“We’d like to reiterate our thanks to people living in the Wood Street area for their continued patience and support.”