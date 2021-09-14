The Devon version of Stonehenge that nobody wants to buy
A lookalike version of Stonehenge on display in Devon is up for sale - but nobody seems to want to buy it.
Auctioneers tried to sell the stones - which are currently on display on the grounds of a property in Chagford - at the weekend.
They were expected to sell for around £4,000 but did not attract any suitable bids.
Robert Pyle, of auctioneers P G & R J Pyle, admitted the stones are not “everyone’s cup of tea”.
“They didn’t sell,” he said, speaking after the auction closed.
“It’s at a property at the moment, but the owners of the property are selling - and they want to sell this, too.
“They bought it a few years ago and they’re reluctant to just give the stones away for free.”
There are 17 slabs in total, and any new buyer will need to use a JCB to move the stones to a new location.
Mr Pyle suggested the display - which is still available to buy - would suit an “eccentric”.
For more information, contact P G & R J Pyle on robertpyle@me.com.