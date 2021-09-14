The Devon version of Stonehenge that nobody wants to buy

A lookalike version of Stonehenge on display in Devon is up for sale - but nobody seems to want to buy it.

Auctioneers tried to sell the stones - which are currently on display on the grounds of a property in Chagford - at the weekend.

They were expected to sell for around £4,000 but did not attract any suitable bids.

Robert Pyle, of auctioneers P G & R J Pyle, admitted the stones are not “everyone’s cup of tea”.

“They didn’t sell,” he said, speaking after the auction closed.

The stones are 8ft high each and 30ft across, so it’s big and there’s a lot of logistics involved in moving it around - so that may have put some people off. Mr Pyle, auctioneer

“It’s at a property at the moment, but the owners of the property are selling - and they want to sell this, too.

“They bought it a few years ago and they’re reluctant to just give the stones away for free.”

There are 17 slabs in total, and any new buyer will need to use a JCB to move the stones to a new location.

Mr Pyle suggested the display - which is still available to buy - would suit an “eccentric”.

For more information, contact P G & R J Pyle on robertpyle@me.com.