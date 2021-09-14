Thousands flock to Frome Agricultural and Cheese Show

Thousands of people flocked to the West Woodlands showground in Somerset to take in the sights and smells of Frome Agricultural and Cheese Show.
The annual event featured more than 1,500 cheeses as well as livestock classes, showjumping, a dog show and garden competitions.
There were tractors on show, arts and craft contests and plenty of entertainment.
The one-day-event on Saturday 11 September was bigger than ever before and particularly welcome after last year's cancellation due to Covid-19.
The day was documented on camera by Wiltshire photographer Aleksandra Jarosz - here is a selection of her snapshots:
