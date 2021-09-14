Thousands flock to Frome Agricultural and Cheese Show

Thousands of people flocked to the West Woodlands showground in Somerset to take in the sights and smells of Frome Agricultural and Cheese Show.

The annual event featured more than 1,500 cheeses as well as livestock classes, showjumping, a dog show and garden competitions.

There were tractors on show, arts and craft contests and plenty of entertainment.

The one-day-event on Saturday 11 September was bigger than ever before and particularly welcome after last year's cancellation due to Covid-19.

The day was documented on camera by Wiltshire photographer Aleksandra Jarosz - here is a selection of her snapshots:

Even the sheep seemed to enjoy their day in the limelight. Credit: aleksandrashots.co.uk

Lots of the region's farming community joined in the fun. Credit: aleksandrashots.co.uk

This four-horned Hebridean sheep was one of the stars of the show. Credit: aleksandrashots.co.uk

Say cheese! More than 1,500 cheeses were on display on Saturday. Credit: aleksandrashots.co.uk

Many of the cheeses were auctioned off to the highest bidder. Credit: aleksandrashots.co.uk

It wasn't just about cheese - flowers and veg were also in abundance. Credit: aleksandrashots.co.uk

There was plenty of entertainment on offer. Credit: aleksandrashots.co.uk

It was a grand day out for these young exhibitors who had to miss out last year because of Covid-19. Credit: aleksandrashots.co.uk

For some it was quite a moo-ving experience. Credit: aleksandrashots.co.uk

While for others it was all a bit much. Credit: aleksandrashots.co.uk

Find out all about the Frome Agricultural and Cheese Show here.