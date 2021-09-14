Tom Daley 'delighted' after being made freeman of Plymouth

Plymouth's Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley has expressed how delighted after being awarded the freedom of the city.

The council unanimously voted in favour of making him an honorary freeman of the city when they met yesterday (14 September).

The honour is in recognition of his achievements in the field of Diving at the European, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

In an emotional message posted on Twitter, Daley expressed how honoured he was.

'I am speechless'

He said: “I just want to say how honoured I am and delighted to accept the honorary freeman of the city of Plymouth.

"Being from Plymouth and being a proud Plymothian, Plymouth is my home and to be honoured with such a high award, I am essentially speechless.

“Thank you so much to everyone who made it happen and to be one of a select few of Plymouthians is such an honour.

"I cannot wait to come back and see everyone and be with everyone but for now I want to send all my love and thanks for the incredible and extremely high award and I am extremely honoured.”

The idea was initially put forward by Labour councillor and former council leader, Cllr Tudor Evans, and supported by Conservative Leader of Plymouth City Council, Cllr Nick Kelly, following Tom's Olympic triumph in Tokyo.

Tom Daley won his first Olympic gold at this year's Tokyo Olympics. Credit: PA

Cllr Evans said the diver had "put Plymouth on the Olympic map" in a "remarkable career", as well as his other achievements, including being a "role model for the LGBTQ+ community".

Cllr Kelly added: "Plymouth has been supporting and cheering Tom on since he burst on to the national stage at just nine years old and we are all hugely proud of everything he has achieved.

"Tom has achieved so much and I know he will continue inspiring a new generation of young athletes who want to follow in his footsteps. We are looking forward to welcoming him back to the city to receive this award."

Only 44 individuals and organisations have been awarded honorary freedom of Plymouth since 1917, the city council said.