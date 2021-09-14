Truro pensioner caught driving 40 miles down motorway in wrong direction

A man in his seventies from Cornwall has been arrested after police tracked a car being driven 40 miles down a major motorway - in the wrong direction.

Officers in Lancashire were called to a stretch of the M6 on Saturday 11 September after reports of a car being driven down the wrong side of the road.

The driver, from Truro, took the car southwards down the northbound carriageway at junction 33 after having been spotted around junction 34 for Lancaster.

Officers tried to intercept the vehicle but were unsuccessful. They eventually managed to stop it after it had travelled 44 miles down the wrong side of the motorway.

By this point, it had reached junction 27 for Standish.

The 78-year-old driver was arrested.

On Twitter, a police post read: "This was certainly all hands to the pump to get this vehicle stopped before it caused a serious collision."

It added: "This male has now been bailed whilst we conduct some additional enquiries that need to be done before we can charge him.

"In the meantime, his driving licence has been revoked and his car seized."

Images of the car going down the motorway have been released by police, showing the car passing by a lorry as it was travelling in the right direction.

A police spokesperson said: "On September 11, this vehicle was reported travelling the wrong way on the M6 from junction 34.

"Patrols intercepted at junction 33 but it avoided tactical contact.

"Stinger was deployed at junction 28 and then junction 27 finally bringing the car to a halt.

"A 78-year-old male from Truro has been arrested."

Police have asked anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to email 1836@lancashire.police.uk.